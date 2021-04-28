Esha Gupta goes off social media; says her team will continue to share verified information about COVID resources

After Warina Hussain and Fatima Sana Shaikh, now actress Esha Gupta has decided to go off social media. While she will be keeping her distance from social media, her team will continue to operate the page to share necessary Covid resources that can be shared with the public on her page.

“We are in this together. Seeing the situation in our country my family and I have contributed beds and essentials. Everyday seeing what our country is going through is just painful. I wish everyone who reads this a healthy life and pray for your families’ safety. Going off social media, but please continue sharing verified information so my team can share with all of you. Please take care and be grateful and kind towards one another,” wrote Esha announcing her departure from social media.

Earlier this week, Fatima Sana Shaikh also announced that she will be taking a break from social media. “Taking a break from social media. Stay safe guys,” she wrote without giving a reason.

Recently, Hina Khan, Amit Sadh, Aamir Khan and Warina Hussain have also gone off social media.

ALSO READ: Esha Gupta sizzles in an orange monokini in latest post

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results