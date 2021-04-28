Actor Jimmy Sheirgill and 34 others booked for defying COVID lockdown in Punjab

The second wave of COVID-19 pandemic has affected the country badly. With the number of daily cases crossing three lakhs, several states have either announced lockdown or set restrictions in movement of people. Strict action is being taken against those flouting COVID-19 rules and protocol. Amid this, actor Jimmy Sheirgill and 34 others have been booked in Punjab for defying the lockdown in Punjab.
On Tuesday night, Bollywood actor Jimmy Sheirgill who was shooting for the web series Your Honor in Ludhiana in Punjab was booked along with 34 crew members for flouting lockdown rules laid by the state government.
ALSO READ: Jimmy Sheirgill regrets not meeting Irrfan Khan in the past few years
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply