Anupam Kher says Kirron Kher is in good spirits after being diagnosed with multiple myeloma

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently did a live session on his Instagram handle and interacted with his fans. During his Instagram live session, he updated the fans about his wife, actor and politician Kirron Kher’s health who is currently battling multiple myeloma, a type of cancer.

During his livestream, when the actor was asked about Kiron's health, the actor said, "Kirron is improving. She is better but the medicines of multiple myeloma have many side effects. She is in good spirits and hopefully she will come out of it. If your prayers are with her, everything will be fine."

Earlier in April, Anupam Kher shared that Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, which is said to be a type of blood cancer. In Multiple myeloma, abnormal plasma cells build up in the bone marrow and build up tumours in many bones of the body. He took it to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Just so that rumours don’t get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She’s always been a fighter and takes things head-on,”

Later on, after receiving an enormous amount of wishes and support from fans, wishing for Kiron's speedy recovery, he again took it to his social media and said, ''Thank you everybody for your love, concern, best wishes and blessings for @KirronKherBJP. She conveys her gratitude to all of you. You all have been wonderful in these tough times. We feel humbled!! Love and prayers for all of you!! #Thanks #Gratitude''.

