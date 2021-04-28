Raj and DK share a BTS picture of Samantha Akkineni as Raji from the sets of The Family Man 2

Samantha Akkineni will soon be making her digital debut with the much anticipated series The Family Man 2. The series was supposed to release in February this year but has been postponed. Today, on Samantha's birthday, the makers Raj and DK shared a picture with the actress from the sets of the show where she is seen in her look.

In the picture shared by Raj and DK, Samantha is happily posing with the creators wearing cargo pants and a shirt over a T-shirt. She also has grease stains over her face. "Happy happy birthday Sam! Happy day and an even happier year ahead! Keep rocking! Can't wait to unveil Raji to the world… very soon!," wrote Raj and Dk wishing her.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Raj & DK (@rajanddk)

While details about Samantha's character have not been revealed, the actress on the last day of shot of the show had shared a long post talking about the show. Through the post, she hinted at playing a negative character on the show.

Samantha joins the stellar cast of Padma Shri Manoj Bajpayee, National Award-winner Priyamani, along with incredible talent from across India, including Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, and Mahek Thakur. Season 2 of The Family Man pits Srikant Tiwari against a new, powerful and avenging adversary and offers an exciting, gripping and action-filled storyline while exploring relatable themes of home, belonging and estrangement.

ALSO READ: Samantha Akkineni gifts car worth Rs. 12.5 lakh to an auto driver to help start her own cab service

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results