“I have been a fan of Hrithik Roshan’s flawless dance and Allu Arjun’s terrific moves”- Disha Patani on the occasion of International Dance Day

Disha Patani has always stunned the audiences with her killer dance moves. She mesmerised us with her performance in the recently released song ‘Seeti Maar’ alongside Salman Khan from the film Radhe-Your Most Wanted Bhai. Today, on the occasion of International Dance Day, Bollywood Hungama spoke to Disha Patani about all things dance.

‘Seeti Maar’ is the Hindi remake of the popular Telugu song of the same name featuring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. Disha had previously appreciated Allu Arjun for his moves in the Telugu song ‘Butta Bomma’ last year. “I was very excited to be performing on this song (Seeti Maar) under the guidance of Prabhudeva sir and Jaani Master. I was super excited and nervous before the song released but the audience's response put all my worries to rest and I was humbled,” she said.

Meanwhile, there were floating reports of the actress sharing screen with Allu Arjun for a special number in Pushpa. When asked if we can see her share screen with the Telugu film superstar anytime soon, she said, “I would love to, I'm a huge fan of his work. He's a fabulous dancer and sharing screen space with him would be a great opportunity.”

Disha also said that she is eager to dance alongside Hrithik Roshan and Allu Arjun on screen. “I have been a fan of Hrithik's flawless dance and Allu Arjun's terrific moves. It'll be a treat to perform with them on screen,” she said.

When it comes to the Indian film industry, dance and song have always been the biggest distinguishing element. However, with the boost in digital space, the musicals have taken a backseat. Sharing her thoughts on the same, Disha said, “I think it's the evolution of cinema and this is all a part of it. Dance and song still continue to be a part of films but now the audiences are more vigilant about the content they consume. Of course, dance and song add that extra charm and there are still movies that have it out and out.”

When it comes to the film industry, choreographers are often not credited as much as they deserve. Talking about one of her favorite choreographers from the film industry, the actress said, “After working with Prabhudeva sir I feel like there's so much more that we actually need to learn. Creativity flows through his veins and I'm lucky to have witnessed that first hand while shooting for Radhe.”

Presently, India is going through a tough time as it battles the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. When asked how Disha, how she uses dance as an artform to get a sense of calm, she said, “Dance is what brings me closer to myself. I love to jam to songs as I randomly put on music when I'm at home. It helps me tackle my shyness and I feel calm when I do my freestyle dance in my own space.”

ALSO READ: Here’s how Salman Khan & Disha Patani recreated Allu Arjun & Pooja Hegde’s song ‘Seeti Maar’ in Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results