On International Dance Day, Rubina Dilaik showcases her talent and gets groovy

They say 'dance like there is no tomorrow’ and Rubina Dilaik's dance is an absolute example of it. The actress, today, is celebrating the International Dance Day.

She took recently took it to her Instagram and posted a dance video of herself flaunting her skills. In the video, Rubina made a transition effect where she was seen in a short dress and then in her workout outfit. She danced to the tunes of a pop song named "J'me Present". She was extremely cheerful and energetic in it. She captioned her video and wrote, “Trust me, Dancing is the best form of exercise.”

On the work front, Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14 and later did 2 music videos, ‘Marjaneya’ with Neha Kakkar featuring her husband Abhinav Shukla and ‘Galat’ with Asees Kaur featuring Paras Chhabra.

Currently, she is starring in long time running show Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, where she is back in her character of Saumya after a long span of time.

