Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai passed with U/A certificate; is the Shortest Salman Khan film in Years!

The month of May is here and the eyes of the whole industry, trade and fans are on Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai. The Salman Khan starrer is all set to release on Ramzan Eid, that is, May 13. And in a first of its kind instance, this big-budget actioner will release in cinemas and simultaneously on pay-per-view platform, ZeePlex.

And now it has come to light that Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai has already secured a censor certificate. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has passed the film with a U/A certificate. However, the interesting bit is the film’s duration. Believe it or not, but Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai is just 114 minutes long, that is, just 1 hours 54 minutes long! This makes Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai the shortest Salman Khan film in years. In his 30 year plus glorious career, he has rarely acted in films whose run time was less than two hours. The other recent films of the superstar in this category are Main Aurr Mrs Khanna (2009) and Marigold (2007), both of which were around 1 hours 50 minutes long.

Interestingly,had exclusively reported as early as in March 2020 that Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai won’t be a lengthy fare.

The CBFC handed over the censor certificate to the makers on April 26, that is, more than two weeks before the film’s release.

Besides Salman Khan, Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. It is directed by Prabhu Dheva.

