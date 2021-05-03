Billie Eilish sets the internet ablaze in corsets and lingerie on the cover of British Vogue, says she is taking ‘power back’

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish is always known for her chic and baggy style but this time the 19-year old singer is going through a transformation and beginning a new era of herself and her music. The singer is featured on June issue of British Vogue and we are head over heels for her top notch looks.

Sharing the cover picture with her fans on Instagram, she thanked the British Vogue and wrote, “Thank you to the team for respecting my vision making this come to life.” Talking about the cover, she went all glam as she posed in red custom corset which she adorned with beige velvet touch skirt by Gucci. She teamed the outfit with nude lingerie set by Agent Provocateur and paired the look with latex gloves.

She accessorised the look with silver neck and hand chain set. She went with all subtle pink makeup with lashed and soft eyes and nude lips, and kept her hair all curly and open.

Talking to Vogue she said that “It’s all about what makes you feel good.” Billie also talked about personal choices, about women bodies, about consent and about confidence as she says “it’s all about taking that power back, showing it off and not talking advantage with it”.

There’s often been a lot of discussion surrounding the choices of clothes Billie Eilish has made over the years and her body. She said, “My thing is that I can do whatever I want,” she explained, further adding “The more the internet and the world care about somebody that’s doing something they’re not used to, they put it on such a high pedestal that then it’s even worse.”

She is certainly very proud of herself and her choices. “Suddenly you’re a hypocrite if you want to show your skin, and you’re easy and you’re a slut and you’re a whore,” she said. “If I am, then I’m proud. Me and all the girls are hoes, and f**k it, y’know? Let’s turn it around and be empowered in that. Showing your body and showing your skin – or not – should not take any respect away from you.”

Billie Eilish is releasing her second studio album, titled ‘Happier Than Ever’ on July 30.

