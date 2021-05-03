Disha Parmar gifts Rahul Vaidya a parting gift worth Rs 71000

A few days back it was confirmed that singer Rahul Vaidya will be participating in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He will be leaving for Cape Town later this week for the same. As a parting gift his fiancée Disha Parmar gifted him a swanky watch which costs $960 (around Rs Rs 71,000).

Rahul shared a video on his Instagram stories where he is seen opening the gift. “Thank you, baby, this is so cool,” he is seen telling Disha who is watching him as he opens the present. However Disha expressed disappointment at the store forgetting to add the little note she had written for him. She read it out for him from her phone instead. "A little parting gift as you get on another adventurous journey and obviously, you are going to rock that too. Love you too much, DP," she read.

Rahul will be flying to Cape Town for the show on May 6. A week ago, talking to paparazzi he had said, "Ab maine haan toh bol diya but mujhe saanp se darr lagta hai, mujhe paani se darr lagta hai, so I really don’t know main udhar kya karne wala hoon (I have agreed to it but I'm scared of snakes and water, so I really don't know what I'll do there),”

Other confirmed contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 include Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen and Varun Sood. Nikki and Rahul will be reuniting after their stint in the Bigg Boss 14 house.

