“We don’t feel like starting a family”- Bharti Singh gets emotional talking about plans to have a baby

In 2020, comedian-host Bharti Singh had revealed on a reality television show that she and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa were planning to have a baby and were hoping to welcome the baby in 2021. However, the couple postponed their plans owing to the coronavirus scare. Recently, on the sets of Dance Deewane, Bharti got emotional about starting a family after a contestant gave a heart wrenching performance about a mother losing her 14-day-old baby to coronavirus.

“We are planning a baby but after hearing about such cases, we don’t feel like starting a family. We are deliberately not talking about having a baby because I don’t want to cry like this,"Bharti said on the show after watching the performance which got her emotional. The performance by the contestant was based on a real life story.

Sonu Sood was the special guest on the show. Amid this COVID-19 crisis in the country, actor Sonu Sood has been consistently working towards helping people from the past one year. The contestant paid a heartfelt tribute to the COVID warriors on the show. They also thanked Sonu for his unwavering support to the people who are reeling from Covid-19 crisis.

