Taking style cues from pregnant Lisa Haydon on how to ace maternity fashion

Bollywood actor and model Lisa Haydon is all excited and ready to welcome a new member to the family. The actress is pregnant with third child after giving birth to two sons previously. During this time, Lisa has giving us major maternity style goals. She admitted recently that it is only in her third pregnancy where she learnt how to dress her baby bump.

BAGGY DENIMS

A few days back, the actress was seen enjoying vacation with her family. She was seen in baggy denims while proudly flaunting her baby bump. She kept it simple with baggy denims and teamed up with basic orange bralette top. This outfit was perfectly comfortable and easy to wear.

JUMPSUIT

Looks like the star is really enjoying her pregnancy phase as she also gave us major goals styling her jumpsuit. The actress wore beige jumpsuit which she left it open from the top. This piece is a perfect example of comfort and class. EMBED:

Another look which she donned off was a black bump-suit which she teamed it up with a brown oversized coat and black cowboy boots. She made a perfect style statement keeping her makeup subtle and hair pulled back in a ponytail.

FLARED MINI DRESS

With summer arrival, she is in love with flared mini dresses. She has been wearing mini dressed at multiple occasions. For the first look, she opted for a lemon yellow mini dress which was giving out comfy and summery vibes.

On another occasion, she posed with her son Leo where she was donning a white flared mini dress from Zara. This shirt dress perfectly blended with the beauty of that of the actress, which she accessorised with silver hoops and kept her hair open.

Another time, she was wearing a black tent dress. This silhouette was so spacious and the most comfy of all according to the star. She revealed that she is completely in love with these tent dresses as they make her forget her complications of dressing.

BODYCON DRESS

The actress recently posed in a bottle green bodycon dress which featured full sleeves and sweetheart neckline. She flaunted her baby bump in this figure-hugging dress.

BIKINI

The actress has no inhibitions when it comes to sporting bikinis and putting her baby bump on display. A few weeks ago, the actress was enjoying her vacation at the beach with her husband and children as she announced her 3pregnancy. She clicked in a orange bikini set and teamed the look with a hat and posed candidly.

