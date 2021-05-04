Neena Gupta would arrive 2 hours prior on set for prosthetics for Sardar Ka Grandson

Veteran actress, Neena Gupta has been known for her immaculate fashion sense & enchanting personality. She will be seen playing the role of ‘Sardar’ Rupinder Kaur in the upcoming Netflix family drama, Sardar Ka Grandson. The film promises to take the viewers on a journey of a happy loving family that just like any other family has its own quirks and arguments.

Neena Gupta spent a considerable amount of time prepping up for her character in the film. Talking about her experience on the sets of Sardar ka Grandson, she said, “The team left me astounded by the amount of effort they put in helping me get the perfect look. Sometimes we went through 10 rounds of trying to get the prosthetics right. They also made sure to experiment with different kinds of materials so the prosthetics wouldn't hamper my performance. We braced ourselves for long and difficult painful sessions. A sincere amount of hard work and dedication went in behind my look in the film, and thankfully it was worth all the trouble.” Neena Gupta reportedly arrived at the shoot two hours prior to the allotted time so everything went on smoothly.

The story talks about thinking of the impossible and achieving it. It is the coming of age of a boy and his grandmother’s last wish. Netflix’s upcoming film Sardar Ka Grandson promises warmth, love, and celebration of the bonds within a large Punjabi family. The family entertainer is all set to release on 18 May 2021. Bringing together some of the finest talents from the country, the film is produced by Emmay Entertainment and directed by Kaashvi Nair – set to release on May 18, 2021, only on Netflix. The talented ensemble cast comprises Neena Gupta, Arjun Kapoor, Rakulpreet Singh, Kanwaljit Singh, John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Kumud Mishra.

