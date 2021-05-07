Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger release postponed; will release in 2022

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda's Liger was announced amid huge fanfare a few months ago. Karan Johar not only unveiled the title but also, shared the release date. The film was all set to hit theatres on September 9, 2021. But now, we hear that the film has been indefinitely pushed ahead and there might be a complete rejig of dates again.

A source informed Bollywood Hungama, "A lot of Liger is left to be shot. The team was in fact finishing shoots when the lockdown restrictions were announced in Mumbai. Now, given the situation all across the country, nobody knows when they can get back to shooting again. There's a lot of uncertainty over dates and the team is pretty sure that they won't be able to meet deadlines anymore. So the September release has been stalled for now."

But when will the film release now? Will it be a digital only release? Our source says negative. "Karan doesn't want to release Liger on an OTT platform because this will also be Vijay's big pan-India launch pad. While the web is an option, he will wait it out and wants to definitely release it in theatres. Firstly, they will finish the shoot and then decide on another date."

For Liger, Vijay Deverakonda will be speaking his own Hindi lines. Both producer Karan Johar and Vijay have taken a call to stick to the star’s own voice in Hindi. The makers have also roped in Hollywood stunt choreographer Andy Long and his team for the film.

