Nicole Kidman Actually Looks A Lot Like Lucy

Everybody’s been talking about howbears little resemblance to, the character she’s playing in Being the Ricardos. In fact, Nicole is a natural redhead with curly hair – just like Lucille. And she has the same tall model figure that Lucy had. In this photo she’s wearing a wig and we hope it looks real up close. A movie can be totally ruined right from the beginning if a character is wearing an obvious wig. If we spot a wig in a film we cannot get into the story- it’s all about the wig. THAT’s how important hair experts are on a set. We wonder if Nicole will have those strangely drawn on lips that Lucy had…

