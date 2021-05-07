Worst Dressed Today: Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus arrived in New York to begin rehearsals for her Saturday Night Live performance looking more like a Florida housewife on her way to a luau than a popstar. In fact, from head to toe, she’s an example of what a rock musician should NOT look like – a very ordinary person with bad taste. Those awful clashing prints- and accessories! Hardly appropriate for walking the streets of New York – or maintaining a rockstar image.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

