Justin Bieber reschedules Justice World Tour, adds 7 new arena shows for 2022

Grammy Award-winning global superstar Justin Bieber announces his rescheduled world tour dates. The tour was to kick off this summer but due to COVID-19 restrictions varying by state, the tour is being moved to 2022. The Justice World Tour 2022 is adding 7 new arena shows to a total of 52-dates.

Justin returns to the road on the heels of the global No. 1 album 'Justice', his eighth album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Bieber made history as the first male solo artist to debut at No. 1 on both the Billboard 200 album chart and Billboard Hot 100 singles chart with his certified-platinum smash hit 'Peaches'. With over 75 billion career streams and over 70 million albums sold worldwide, Justin continues to reign as one of the biggest artists in the world.

The tour kicks off in San Diego at Pechanga Arena on Friday, February 18, 2022, and wraps up in North America in Milwaukee at Milwaukee Summerfest on Friday, June 24, 2022. New arena stops include Austin, Jacksonville, and Indianapolis. The tour will also hit New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Toronto, and many more.

“We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet,” said Justin Bieber. “I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again.”

Tickets for new shows go on sale later this month. A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages are also available. These exceptional offers can include an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise, and much more. Additionally, $1.00 from each ticket purchased will be donated to the Bieber Foundation which is committed to supporting causes that embody justice in action.

