FIR filed against Kangana Ranaut in West Bengal on grounds of inciting communal violence

After being suspended on Twitter for continuously violating their policies, a new FIR has been filed against actress Kangana Ranaut for spreading hate propaganda and inciting communal violence in West Bengal. The complaint has been filed by an activist and spokesperson Riju Dutta who also alleged that Kangana to have maligned the image of West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banarjee.
The actress allegedly wrote on Instagram, “Shame on everyone who supported this fascist Monster Mamta And shame on this government which can’t protect its supporters.”
In the letter, activist Riju Dutta has urged to take the necessary action against the Queen actress.
Also Read: Kangana Ranaut to make digital debut as producer, launches the logo of her production house Manikarnika Films
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply