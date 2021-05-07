Salman Khan to help 40,000 film workers; to provide direct cash transfer and one month ration

The Coronavirus pandemic has once again led to a lockdown like situation in the country. And as a result, most of the film shoots have yet again been cancelled and this means a loss of livelihood for the daily wage workers. But thankfully, the industry has woken up to their plight and has pledged to help them. Earlier in the day, we learnt how Aditya Chopra has launched the Yash Chopra Saathi Initiative to support the film workers in these unprecedented times.

And now, it has come to light that superstar Salman Khan has also pitched in to do his share of contribution. A source says, “Salman Khan has decided to transfer Rs. 1500 into the bank accounts of as many as 40,000 film workers. Out of these 40,000 workers, 25,000 are those who are registered with FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees). The remaining 15,000 comprise the female workers working in Film City and in other studios, working mothers etc. In addition, he’ll also provide a month’s ration to each one of them.”

Earlier, it was reported that Salman Khan, through the Being Haangryy food trucks initiative, has been supplying food to frontline workers, health workers, cops etc. A video of the actor personally supervising the packing of the meals went viral and had won hearts. Rahul Kanal, Yuva Sena leader who has collaborated with Salman Khan for the noble cause had revealed in a report that the star had also helped by sending medical equipment, oxygen cylinders to the underprivileged.

And that’s not all. Two days back, the makers of his upcoming film, Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai, along with Zee Studios announced that a portion of the revenue generated by the Eid release will be used to provide Covid-19 relief work across India.

