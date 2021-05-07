Major fire breaks out on the sets of Ashutosh Gowarker’s film Jodhaa Akbar in ND Studios

A major fire broke out in ND studios near Khalapur in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Friday. The studio is owned by leading art director Nitin Desai. Reportedly, the fire erupted at around noon and no casualty has been reported so far.

The fire broke out on the sets of Asutosh Gowariker's film Jodhaa Akbar which starred Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Though the film was released in 2008, the set was kept intact. As per officials, plywood, PoP and other things were gutted in the fire. Soon after the fire was reported, fire fighting vehicles from the neighbouring regions were deployed to douse the flames. The officials are trying to figure out what caused the fire.

The studio authorities had kept the set of the film intact even years after the release of the film and was the prime attraction for the visitors. ND Studio has been used to shoot several Bollywood films including Bajirao Mastani, Kick, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and others. The reality show Bigg Boss has also been shot at ND Studios.

