Jesse Williams reunites with Sarah Drew in Grey’s Anatomy; actor leaving the series after 12 seasons on May 20

A beloved doctor is bidding adieu to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Jesse Williams, who played Jackson Avery for the past 12 seasons, has exited the beloved medical drama. It was revealed on May 6'episode “Look Up Child.” Williams’ that his last episode, titled 'Tradition' will air May 20.

Jesse Williams' character Jackson Avery has a heart-to-heart conversation with his mother Dr. Catherine Fox (series EP Debbie Allen) and Sarah Drew's Dr. April Kepner who makes her return for one episode. Jackson and April divorced each other before Sarah Drew left the series. Now, Jackson plans to take over his father Robert Avery's foundation and “creating real racial equity in medicine.” For the same, he will have to move out of the system and move to Boston.

Williams said in a statement to Deadline, “I will forever be grateful for the boundless opportunities provided me by Shonda, the network, studio, fellow castmates, our incredible crew, Krista, Ellen, and Debbie. As an actor, director and person, I have been obscenely lucky to learn so much from so many and I thank our beautiful fans, who breathe so much energy and appreciation into our shared worlds. The experience and endurance born of creating nearly 300 hours of leading global television is a gift I’ll carry always. I am immensely proud of our work, our impact, and to be moving forward with so many tools, opportunities, allies, and dear friends.”

Jesse Williams joined Grey’s Anatomy in season 6 and was promoted to series regular the following season. He instantly became one of the breakout stars of the show and popular characters of all time. He won an NAACP Image Award for his role.

Since Grey's Anatomy, Williams has directed Grey's Anatomy episode, become a producer, and is an activist.

