Anupam Kher reacts to rumours of wife Kirron Kher’s demise

Late on Friday night, veteran actor Anupam Kher took to his social media handles to bust rumours about the demise of his wife Kirron Kher. The actress who is battling cancer was rumoured to have passed away.

Anupam Kher on learning about the rumours doing the rounds immediately took to his social media handles to clarify the same. “There is a rumour going around about #Kirron’s health. It is all false. She is doing absolutely fine. In fact she got her 2nd vaccination done for COVID this afternoon,” he wrote.

“I will request people not to spread such negative news. Thanks. Stay safe. @KirronKherBJP,” urging people to not indulge in such fake news.

There is a rumour going around about #Kirron ’s health. It is all false. She is doing absolutely fine. In fact she got her 2nd vaccination done for COVID this afternoon. I will request people not to spread such negative news. Thanks. Stay safe. ???? @KirronKherBJP

— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 7, 2021

In April, Anupam Kher revealed that Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. After the revelation, Kher had posted a video to thank his fans and well-wishers for the love that he and his family received.

“Thank you everybody for your love, concern, best wishes and blessings for @KirronKherBJP. She conveys her gratitude to all of you. You all have been wonderful in these tough times. We feel humbled!! Love and prayers for all of you!! #Thanks #Gratitude,” he had written along with the video.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

ALSO READ: Anupam Kher bags best actor award at New York City International Film Festival for his short film Happy Birthday

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results