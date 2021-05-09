Lady Gaga Is Doing What The Romans Do

Sorry to see that Lady Gaga is smoking up storm in Rome after swearing she’d never go back to her two packs a day habit. She vowed she’d “never smoke again” after quitting in 2020, but something about being in Rome changed that. At first we thought her dog kidnapping might have caused to her start again, but her precious dogs were returned. Then we figured her House of Gucci director Ridley Scott might be pushing her awfully hard. But she’s smoking when she’s out having fun at night with friends, so she has only herself to blame for the unfortunate lapse…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

