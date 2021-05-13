Meghan Markle keeps it bright in poppy print Carolina Herrera shirt dress worth Rs. 1.2 lakhs

Meghan Markle, former Duchess of Sussex who is ready to welcome her daughter this summer, was spotted this week making a virtual appearance at Global Citizen’s Vax Live: The concert to reunite the world. Meghan along with her husband Prince Harry served as the co-chair of the event. Her husband made an appearance in person; Meghan appeared in a pre-taped video.
In the video, she talked about the event and it purpose, she was seen wearing a colourful ensemble Caroline Herrera poppy shirt dress which had floral prints on it. She was flaunting her baby bump in worth $1,690 dress by designer’s Resort 2021 collection.
