Best friends Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen chill on a boat in throwback pictures from their Andaman trip

Veteran actresses and best friends Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen have been spending quality time together. They were recently spotted relishing jet boat rides.

A month ago, the trio was spotted in the Andaman Islands. Recently, producer Tanuj Garg shared the picture of the trio in a boat ride. The ladies were all set to rejoice in the full safety and precautions with the safety jacket , while Waheeda was seen in the driving seat and totally looking fierce. The trio is all peppy together.

waheedarehman ashaparekh Tanuj shared a picture on Instagram captioned it, “Picture 1 on 10.05.21. If "Dil Chahta Hai" where to get remade with three grand dames, it would be with these #legends – Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen. Enjoying their retirement years, holidaying in the Andamans. Filled with joie de vivre. Put a massive smile on my face. Eventually what we're left with when we're old is youth of the ilk, memories, love and a few good mates. # # .”

As of late, the legendary actresses visited the Television show Dance Deewane 3 as superstar guests. Madhuri Dixit posted a couple of videos of them. In the recordings, Madhuri can be seen lip-syncing with venteran stars on their famous songs.

