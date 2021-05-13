Best friends Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen chill on a boat in throwback pictures from their Andaman trip

Veteran actresses and best friends Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen have been spending quality time together. They were recently spotted relishing jet boat rides.
A month ago, the trio was spotted in the Andaman Islands. Recently, producer Tanuj Garg shared the picture of the trio in a boat ride. The ladies were all set to rejoice in the full safety and precautions with the safety jacket , while Waheeda was seen in the driving seat and totally looking fierce. The trio is all peppy together.
As of late, the legendary actresses visited the Television show Dance Deewane 3 as superstar guests. Madhuri Dixit posted a couple of videos of them. In the recordings, Madhuri can be seen lip-syncing with venteran stars on their famous songs.
