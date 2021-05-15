Sophie Turner dons striped wrap dress during Mother’s Day outing with husband Joe Jonas

Singer Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner welcomed their first child Willa last year. They celebrated their first Mother's Day on May 9 and both of them looked adorable and so in love in the cuddled up pictures.

She was seen dressed up in a silk dress shirt with cream and black stripes. She paired the look with royal blue cycling shorts. She paired the look with woven slides, a boxed doctor bag and a coordinated pareo tied on the waist. Joe Jonas was spotted dressed in his signature style. He was seen in a white vest with a teal half sleeved shirt and black trousers.

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Joe posted a series of unseen pictures of the Sophie Turner, his mom Denise Jonas. He captioned the post, “Happy Mother's Day to all the amazing mother's out there and to these two Mums.”

The two got married in 2019 in Las Vegas and then had a grand ceremony in June.

