Salman Khan, Prabhu Dheva, Disha Patani share a glimpse into character shades of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

The wait and anticipation for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been quite high and now with the release only a couple of days away, Salman Khan’s fans are eagerly waiting for watch the story of the Most Wanted Bhai unfold onscreen. The film is slated to release this Eid, and today, makers have released a behind-the-scenes video clip, where Salman Khan, Prabhu Dheva, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff give an interesting glimpse into shades of Radhe’s character.

The video starts with Salman Khan describing Radhe’s characteristics, "It's kind of difficult to describe the nature of the character. He talks little, but whatever he says, it's right. Prabhu has aptly shown the character in quite an intense way. Radhe carries himself around with a certain swag, an attitude."

Interestingly, right from Salman Khan, to Prabhudeva and Disha Patani, everyone presents a different side of Radhe. Randeep Hooda, who plays the antagonist in the film, says, "Radhe is Salman Khan 2.0. He's soft and strong at the same time with a sense of humour. The film is an ode to Salman Khan."

Assessing by what's happening in the behind-the-scenes video, the crew and the cast had a job cut out for them to shoot for the film and the scenes that feature Radhe. Radhe as a character seems to add a significant tinge of swag and charisma to the film on the sets. As Radhe, Salman looks very much in his own element and of the character that he represents.

Alongside Salman Khan, Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited. The movie will release in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13 2021, on the occasion of Eid. The film will be available on ZEE5 with ZEE's pay per view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators.

