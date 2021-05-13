Priyanka Chopra becomes global ambassador for Max Factor; pairs off-shoulder white dress with bold pink lip for the campaign

Priyanka Chopra is a global superstar. The actress is now adding new feature to her success hat – creative collaborator. She has been announced as the latest face of Max Factor, and will serve as global ambassador and consultant for the make-up giant.
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently in London shooting for Citadel with Richard Madden. It is being created by Russo Brothers. The actress will also star in Text For You and Matrix 4.
