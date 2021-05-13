Priyanka Chopra becomes global ambassador for Max Factor; pairs off-shoulder white dress with bold pink lip for the campaign

Priyanka Chopra is a global superstar. The actress is now adding new feature to her success hat – creative collaborator. She has been announced as the latest face of Max Factor, and will serve as global ambassador and consultant for the make-up giant.

“What was most amazing to me about being a Max Factor ambassador was the legacy," the Baywatch actress said in a video announcement. For the same, Priyanka Chopra stunned her fans with new sultry picture on her official Instagram account. She wore a white off-shoulder dress and didn't accessorize much. She kept it simple with only her wedding rock on her finger. She looked simply gorgeous with light makeup, shimmery eye shadow and poppy red lip. She kept her hair messy in waves and she looked stunning as always.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently in London shooting for Citadel with Richard Madden. It is being created by Russo Brothers. The actress will also star in Text For You and Matrix 4.

