Lady Gaga Left Rome In Tears

An emotional Lady Gaga with tears on her cheeks, checked out of her Rome hotel today, wearing her new Italian leather boots and matching bag. She just spent over 6 weeks in Italy filming House of Gucci and now it’s time to say goodbye to everyone, including her fans waiting outside the hotel. She brought a bouquet of tulips and handed out flowers to fans while security and hotel employees hauled out more than 60 pieces of her luggage and some large stuffed animals. Fans held up a “Ciao Gaga” sign to say goodbye…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA,

