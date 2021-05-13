Multi-starrer family drama This Is Us to end with season 6 

The award-winning family drama This Is Us is coming to an end. The series will close its run with its sixth season though NBC and creator Dan Fogelman are yet to confirm the news. The tear-jerker has been one of the most critically acclaimed series ever since it first aired in 2016.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "While an official count has yet to be determined, it’s expected that the final season will consist of around 18 episodes." Season 5 of the series is currently airing on NBC whereas the cast will begin shooting season 6 this summer for the 2021-2022 broadcast season.

This Is Us chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their 37-year-old kids, Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day. This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance and even death.

The series stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, and Justin Hartley in the lead roles alongside Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, Jon Huertas. The cast also includes Hannah Zeile, Niles Fitch, Logan Shroyer, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Parker Bates, Lonnie Chavis, Faithe Herman, Eris Baker, Lyric Ross, Asante Blackk, and Griffin Dunne.

