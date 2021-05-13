Radhe overseas release schedule: The situation and occupancy cap in each territory for this Salman Khan action thriller

It's Eid and Salman Khan is back to entertain the audience with Radhe. While the film is a direct to digital release in India, the overseas scenario is looking good with a release on 750 to 800 screens as revealed by Bollywood Hungama earlier this morning. The advances for the film are encouraging and it might emerge the biggest grosser of the overseas belt since the release of Good Newwz in December 2019.
While Good Newwz emerged the first $10 million grosser for Akshay Kumar, no film after that, including the mammoth Tanhaji, has managed to get any sort of audience outside India. And Radhe is looking to rake in decent figures despite all sorts of challenges posed by the Covid 19 virus. The Gulf belt is expected to be the biggest contributor, however, some territories even there are shut due to pandemic acting as a set back to the box office collections.
Gulf Cooperation Council (G.C.C) (350 screens)
U.A.E: 50% occupancy in Dubai and 30% capacity in the rest of Emirates
Saudi: 50% occupancy
Bahrain: Closed (Expected to open on May 17)
Kuwait: Closed (Expected to open on May 17)
Oman: Closed (Expected to open on May 17)
Qatar: Closed (Expected to open on May 17)
Australia: 100% occupancy (83 screens)
New Zealand: 100% occupancy (25 screens)
Indonesia: 50% occupancy (22 screens)
Singapore: 100% occupancy
North America (USA/Canada) (200 screens)
Canada: Closed
New Jersey: 25% occupancy
New York: 25% occupancy
California: 60% occupancy
North Carolina: 60% occupancy
Washington: 60% occupancy
Louisiana: 70% to 90% occupancy
Caribbean Island: Closed
United Kingdom (75 screens)
England: 50% occupancy (Expected to open on May 17)
Scotland: 50% occupancy (Expected to open on May 17)
Wales: 50% occupancy (Expected to open on May 17)
North Ireland: 50% occupancy (Expected to open on May 24)
NOTE – The above information is provisional and subject to change as per the national authority of each territory/country
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply