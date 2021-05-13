Radhe overseas release schedule: The situation and occupancy cap in each territory for this Salman Khan action thriller

It's Eid and Salman Khan is back to entertain the audience with Radhe. While the film is a direct to digital release in India, the overseas scenario is looking good with a release on 750 to 800 screens as revealed by Bollywood Hungama earlier this morning. The advances for the film are encouraging and it might emerge the biggest grosser of the overseas belt since the release of Good Newwz in December 2019.

While Good Newwz emerged the first $10 million grosser for Akshay Kumar, no film after that, including the mammoth Tanhaji, has managed to get any sort of audience outside India. And Radhe is looking to rake in decent figures despite all sorts of challenges posed by the Covid 19 virus. The Gulf belt is expected to be the biggest contributor, however, some territories even there are shut due to pandemic acting as a set back to the box office collections.

If not for Covid, Radhe was a sure shot $10 million grosser abroad, with a release on 1200 screens, however, with the restrictions in not just release size but also the occupancy cap in the markets that it is releasing in, a figure over $6 Million would be a decent result for Salman Khan and his studio partner Zee. If it earns $6 million, the distributor share for Zee would be around Rs. 20 crores. Here's a look at the capacity cap in markets that Radhe is releasing in on Eid.

Gulf Cooperation Council (G.C.C) (350 screens)

U.A.E: 50% occupancy in Dubai and 30% capacity in the rest of Emirates

Saudi: 50% occupancy

Bahrain: Closed (Expected to open on May 17)

Kuwait: Closed (Expected to open on May 17)

Oman: Closed (Expected to open on May 17)

Qatar: Closed (Expected to open on May 17)

Australia: 100% occupancy (83 screens)

New Zealand: 100% occupancy (25 screens)

Indonesia: 50% occupancy (22 screens)

Singapore: 100% occupancy

North America (USA/Canada) (200 screens)

Canada: Closed

New Jersey: 25% occupancy

New York: 25% occupancy

California: 60% occupancy

North Carolina: 60% occupancy

Washington: 60% occupancy

Louisiana: 70% to 90% occupancy

Caribbean Island: Closed

United Kingdom (75 screens)

England: 50% occupancy (Expected to open on May 17)

Scotland: 50% occupancy (Expected to open on May 17)

Wales: 50% occupancy (Expected to open on May 17)

North Ireland: 50% occupancy (Expected to open on May 24)

NOTE – The above information is provisional and subject to change as per the national authority of each territory/country

