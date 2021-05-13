Gal Gadot gets major backlash for her statement on Israel and Palestine violence, disables comments

Gal Gadot released a statement on Israel and Palestine violence but did not mention the latter in her statement. It was in support of Israel due to which she is receiving major backlash online.
— Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) May 12, 2021
Given the polarizing nature of the situation, Gal Gadot received tremendous backlash on Twitter as many stated that she was supporting mass genocide and ethnic cleansing of Palestine while some claimed that she was calling for peace.
