Salman Khan urges all to get vaccinated at the earliest; expresses desire to organise vaccination drive

Superstar Salman Khan recently revealed that he has got his first dose of vaccination for COVID and is due for the second dose in a few days. The actor, through his foundation Being Human has been helping people in need during this time of crisis. Recently during a virtual interview, Salman Khan expressed his desire to start a vaccination drive for all if he were able to procure vaccines.

India is currently battling the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Amidst this Khan has encouraged all to get vaccinated at the earliest. "I am not an expert but I feel till the time at least one person has corona, the situation would stay the same. This thing should end. I hope it becomes like just a flu and not a situation where there is a grave situation with ventilators, cylinders and hospitals. Only way that would happen is when everyone gets themselves vaccinated," he said.

He revealed that his parents have been completely vaccinated and he himself is due for the second dose in a few days. "Mum and dad have gotten both vaccinations done. I have got one dose of vaccination and I'll go for my next in the next 10 days. Covid can happen then also but after the vaccine, we wouldn’t be fighting for life. It would be a lot safer and easier if everyone gets vaccinated. So, everyone should go and get vaccinated as fast as possible," he added.

Salman also expressed his desire to organise a vaccination drive for all if he was able to procure vaccines for the same. "During the last lockdown also, we tried to help as much as possible. The most important is, everyone must get vaccinated. I am also planning to organise a vaccination drive. If I get vaccines, then I would help people," the actor said.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan on what’s next post Radhe: “I have got Antim ready already and I am working on Tiger 3”

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results