Tisca Chopra to help transgenders and widows affected by COVID-19 pandemic

Actress Tisca Chopra has been actively coming forward to help transgenders and widows who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The actress, in an initiative with celebrity chef Vikas Khanna called #IndiaForMothers, is helping and supporting them to deal with the crisis.

The actress, in an interview with a tabloid, said that when Vikas Khanna and his team approached her for the initiative to support widows and transgenders in India who have lost their livelihood due to the pandemic, it was an instant yes from her side. She further said that the transgender community is also in need as they are currently jobless and in desperate need of support and the mothers are not just nurturers, but also providers. She said many have been left jobless and even homeless during this pandemic.

Well, this is not the first time that Tisca Chopra has come forward to help in these tough times. Last year also, she started her initiative Tisca's Table, for the same as well.

