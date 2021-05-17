Taapsee Pannu renders support to NGOs for oxygen concentrators and critical medical supplies

Taapsee Pannu has been contributing and lending help to NGOs working on the ground to assist COVID-19 impacted patients. The actress has rendered timely support and contribution to organizations like Mission Oxygen, Khalsa AID, and Hemkund Foundation towards oxygen concentrators and critical medical supplies.
The actress had mentioned on social media, "Remember the amount doesn't matter as much as intention does."
For everyone in India who wants to help…
Remember the amount doesn’t matter as much as the intention does.https://t.co/TDo4Zv2Co8
— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) May 2, 2021
All friends in the UK…. here’s how you can help India breathe https://t.co/Vgi71Z02YN
— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) May 2, 2021
