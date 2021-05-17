Taapsee Pannu renders support to NGOs for oxygen concentrators and critical medical supplies

Taapsee Pannu has been contributing and lending help to NGOs working on the ground to assist COVID-19 impacted patients. The actress has rendered timely support and contribution to organizations like Mission Oxygen, Khalsa AID, and Hemkund Foundation towards oxygen concentrators and critical medical supplies.

The actress had mentioned on social media, "Remember the amount doesn't matter as much as intention does."

For everyone in India who wants to help…

Remember the amount doesn’t matter as much as the intention does.https://t.co/TDo4Zv2Co8

— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) May 2, 2021

All friends in the UK…. here’s how you can help India breathe https://t.co/Vgi71Z02YN

— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) May 2, 2021

Apart from donating money Taapsee has also been using her social media to amplify SOS calls which has helped many in distress. The actress had also urged people on her social media to come forward and donate to organizations and NGOs doing some commendable work in the pandemic.

ALSO READ: Shooter dadi Chandro Tomar succumbs to COVID-19; Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar express grief

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results