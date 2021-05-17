Nick Jonas reportedly hospitalised after suffering an injury on the sets of his new show 

Singer-songwriter and actor Nick Jonas was hospitalised on May 15 after he suffered an injury on the sets of his new show. The 28-year-old musician has been shooting for his secret project and details of it are currently under wraps.

According to TMZ, he was taken to the local hospital late Saturday night in an ambulance but more details are awaited. After some time, Nick Jonas was back home as he is scheduled to appear on the Monday night episode of The Voice.

Nick Jonas recently released his studio album 'Spaceman'. As an actor, he has appeared in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Midway, and Chaos Walking. Nick will host the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on May 23.

