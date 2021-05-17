The Best Travel Bags For Long-Weekend Survival

Lengthier trips away are not exactly in the cards these days, but weekend escapes and quick getaways are on the rise, and a travel bag can help us sail smoothly through various micro-jaunts via train, camper, and automobile. It’s the kind of bag that will hold all of our stuff, won’t weigh us down, and will still look stylish: a weekender bag.

Weekenders run the gamut in sizes and shapes, so what's right for you depends upon your personal packing preferences. There are durable duffles ripe for over-stuffing, large canvas totes for folding up an extra outfit or two, and even hybrid types with secret roller wheels to tote on multi-terrain. Because each of these bags is built for holding a select amount of belongings, they will ultimately help streamline your packing process to include only the essentials for short stays away.

Flit to and from all of your future adventures by slinging one of the options ahead over your shoulder. Whether you’re traveling for one night or three, these are the best sleek weekenders to help you do it in style.

Caraa Nimbus Bag

This ballet pink weekender is an organizer's dream. It features FOURTEEN total pockets and compartments and is made with a water repellent interior and exterior.

WANDF Foldable Travel Duffle

We've already done plenty of raving about this bag, but its compact size, ability to fit an extensive amount of clothing, and can't-be-beat price point make it the ultimate weekender.

Everlane The Oversized Carryall

For a compact option, check out this oversized crossbody that is both machine-washable and roomy enough to fit everything you'd need for an overnight stay.

