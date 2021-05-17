Karan Kundrra shares videos of Cyclone Tauktae damaging the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The shootings of various TV serials, films and web series came to a halt after the government of Maharashtra imposed lockdown in the state. As a result, many production houses shifted their sets to different locations in the country to continue with the shoot in bio-bubble format. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also shifted their sets to Silvassa (a small town on the coastline of Gujarat).

Amid the pandemic, many states are facing the cyclone issue. The Cyclone Taukate has affected the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa. These states have been continuously witnessing heavy rains since May 16 and have also resulted in heavy winds and storms in the areas.

The cyclone also damaged the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Actor Karan Kundrra, who is currently playing Ranveer (Sirat's love interest) in the show, shared videos of the havoc created by the cyclone on the sets on his Instagram story. In the video, the crew was shooting for an outdoor sequence and suddenly heavy rains and storms left the set damaged. The crew had to run and seek shelter inside so that they could themselves and the shooting equipments from the wrath of the rain.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Aamna Sharif sets the temperature soaring in shimmery red saree

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results