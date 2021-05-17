Gauahar Khan finally feels like a new bride in ethereal white and pink outfit

Bigg Boss season 7winner Gauahar Khan is finally feeling like a new bride. She recently made a post on Instagram wearing a beautiful suit on the occasion of Ramadan.

In this post, she wore a beautiful white and pink colored suit. It also consisted of intricate shimmery design around the neckline of her kurta. She kept this look simple by wearing minimal makeup and minimal jewellery. She wore only earrings, opted for some bangles, and a ring on her right hand. She added some freshness to the outfit by wearing a gajra around her wrist and in her hair as well.

She captioned this Instagram post in a heartfelt statement saying “Finally getting time n opportunity to feel like a newly wedded bride. #Ramadan2021 I allowed myself to be OKAY! Been thru a roller coaster ride of emotions last 2 months, But u have to allow urself to be Okay, to eventually actually be good! Trust me, be good to urself ! #newbride #selflove” followed by a heart shape emoji.

On the work front, Gauahar Khan was last seen in Amazon Prime Video series Tandav.

