Nushrratt Bharuccha reveals her birthday wish this year, says she wants to give ‘all wishes and love out to the world instead’

Wishes have been pouring in for actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, as the actress turns a year older today. This year, Nushrratt has directed all the love and blessings coming her way, to the world instead, grappling with these testing times of the pandemic.

To express gratitude for all the love coming her way, Nushrratt took to her social media and shared, "Feeling truly blessed with all the wishes and love coming my way today, fills me with gratitude! I want to give all of these wishes and love out to the world instead, which is trying to heal itself back. Hope it reach the ones who need it the most! #PayingItForward"

Feeling truly blessed with all the wishes and love coming my way today, fills me with gratitude!

I want to give all of these wishes and love out to the world instead, which is trying to heal itself back.

Hope it reach the ones who need it the most!#PayingItForward

— Nushrratt Bharuccha (@Nushrratt) May 17, 2021

Nushrratt's heartfelt birthday wish has been hailed by the netizens and her fans. Amidst these trying times, hope and love are all we need, for which Nushrratt has wished for.

On the work front, Nushrratt will be next seen in Chhorri, Ram Setu, and Hurdang.

