 Rubina Dilaik reveals 5 things that helped her in speedy recovery from COVID-19, watch video

Bigg Boss 14 winner and Television actress Rubina Dilaik had tested positive for COVID-19 in April 2021 and was quarantined for the past 19 days. But, the actor has recovered and revealed 5 ways that helped her in speedy recovery.

The actor shared a video on Instagram and revealed the 5 tips for a speedy recovery from COVID-19 and wrote, “I quarantined for more than 19days. But, these are 5 things I did to help me speed up my recovery.”

As the actor emphasizes, listen to good music and stay happy. Rubina previously shared a throwback picture of her husband Abhinav Shukla and expresses how much she misses him after being apart for one month. she wrote, “One month of not being in your arms……. ohh! I miss you @ashukla09”

On the professional front, Rubina is currently working in Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

