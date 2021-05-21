Anil Kapoor shares a beautiful post for his wife Sunita Kapoor on their 37th wedding anniversary

Bollywood icon, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor mark their 37th wedding anniversary today. The couple celebrates the togetherness of decades. On Wednesday morning, Anil took his Instagram and shared pictures of his wife, and showcased his love for her.

Anil Kapoor shared the classic throwback pictures, present time couple pictures along with family members and captioned them, "All the love stories and quotes about love fall short in front of our love story. With you by my side I know I’m safe, loved & happy! You are the bedrock of our combined families and we don't know what we'd do without you in our lives! I promise to spend my life making you feel loved and treasured in the way that you deserve it…Happy Anniversary!! @kapoor.sunita."

As soon as the actor shared the post, fans and celebrities dropped their warm wishes and love.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

On the professional front, Anil Kapoor will next star in working Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Also Read: Fatima Sana Shaikh talks about the advice given to her by Anil Kapoor

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results