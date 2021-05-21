Anil Kapoor shares a beautiful post for his wife Sunita Kapoor on their 37th wedding anniversary

Bollywood icon, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor mark their 37th wedding anniversary today. The couple celebrates the togetherness of decades. On Wednesday morning, Anil took his Instagram and shared pictures of his wife, and showcased his love for her.
As soon as the actor shared the post, fans and celebrities dropped their warm wishes and love.
On the professional front, Anil Kapoor will next star in working Jug Jugg Jeeyo.
