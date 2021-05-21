Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Abhinav Shukla films stunning video of Shweta Tiwari in Cape Town

Shweta Tiwari, who is currently in Cape Town shooting for the stunt-based adventurous reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, has been sharing gorgeous pictures from the sets. This time, the actress shared a BTS video.

Shweta took to her Instagram to share a video in which she was seen wearing a bottle green branded track-suit along with a mint green crop sports vest. She paired her outfit with a pair of chunky sole white sneakers. In the video, she was heading towards her vanity van and while she was moving in style, she removed her jacket and tied it on her waist. While she was moving the tunes of 'Under The Sun' by DIIV was playing in the background. In the video, she also flaunts her toned abs.

Shweta shared the post and wrote, "Bts with The most talented Guy on the sets @ashukla09 #kkk11 #darrvsdare #capetown (mask off only for the shot)."

Well, we are all aware of Abhinav Shukla's versatility as an artist. Not just in front of the camera, he also enjoys being behind the camera. Photography has always been his passion; the actor has carried his camera to Cape Town to specially capture beautiful glimpses of the city.

Not just this, he has also become the official photographer for all the fellow contestants, he has been clicking some interesting pictures of Arjun Bijalni, Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi and the rest. He feels it's been great fun for him of getting a chance to balance doing what he is truly passionate about whilst working.

