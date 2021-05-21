Demi Lovato identifies as non-binary, changes pronouns to they/them 

Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato has announced they identify as non-binary and is changing their pronouns to they/them. In a video, Demi went on to explain the reason behind the changed pronouns.
The post on Twitter read, "Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want & wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, & everything in between."
Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras.
— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021
Demi further explained, "Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras. Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all- I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward."
This has come after a lot of healing & self-reflective work. I’m still learning & coming into myself, & I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me.
— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021
I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths & know I am sending so much love your way xox
— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021
In the video package, they revealed that they are announcing this because of all the self-reflective work they have done over the past year. "I feel [the change to they/them pronouns] best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression, and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and still am discovering," Demi said.
ALSO READ: Demi Lovato sets summer vibe in her printed orange co-ords with Balenciaga boots worth Rs. 82,000
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply