Mithun Chakraborty’s Disco Dancer to be made into a play by musicians Salim-Sulaiman

Actor Mithun Chakraborty starrer Disco Dancer is all set to be turned into a play. B Subhash's musical will be produced by the well-known music directors Salim-Sulaiman.
According to a tabloid, B Subhash confirmed the development and said that he has the screenplay rights of the film to Salim-Sulaiman, and that musical duo is collaborating with Sa Re Ga Ma on it.
The movie Disco Dancer plot revolves around a street dancer who transforms himself into a disco dancer. The story was written by Dr. Rahi Masoom Raza.
