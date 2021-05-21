Patiala Babes actor Aniruddh Dave posts on social media for first time in 22 days after he was admitted to ICU for COVID-19

The second wave of the deadly coronavirus has got many people in its trap and many of them being are public figures. We have witnessed a long list of the names of celebrities this year who were infected by COVID-19. Actor Aniruddh Dave, who also tested positive earlier last month, is also on the list. The actor's health got severely affected he was in ICU.

The actor was admitted to the hospital as soon as he got the symptoms. He was in the ICU and under medical observation for almost 22 days. After he was admitted, fans were praying for the actor's speedy recovery. It seems like all the prayers have come true and there is good news for his fans.

The Patiala Babes actor has now finally recovered from the virus. The actor recently took to his Instagram and posted a picture thanking everyone and expressing his gratitude. Anirudh posted a monochrome black and white picture holding his baby and wrote a long caption in Hindi expressing his gratefulness. He later also thanked everyone for giving him the courage to fight the deadly virus. He also revealed that his lungs have got 85% infected and now he wishes to breathe to own his own and not depend upon external oxygen.

