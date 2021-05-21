Mandira Bedi gives fitness inspiration; does 10 headstands in her latest workout video

In the times, where everyone is at the home due to the lockdown, Mandira Bedi has been doing her bit to keep herself physically active and is motivating others too. She has been posting her various workout and fitness videos since the time everyone is locked in their homes.

Recently, the actress posted a video doing handstands on her Instagram that has surely made jaws drop. In the video, Mandira was seen in a pair of black tights and a sports crop top. She accessorised it with thick sole white sneakers and a wristwatch to complete the athleisure look.

In the video, Mandira was performing handstands in her living room and performed 10 of them. She later also flaunted her toned abs. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “My #10aday !! A part of my routine everyday. Sometimes 10, sometimes 20. And someday I will do a nice long one. With no wall. But no hurry. No pressure! Oh and I sped these up, only so as not to get into #igtv #handstand #karmkarophalkichintamatkaro.”

