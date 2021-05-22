Arjun Kapoor reacts to fan comment on him having bad luck – “I always put my best effort”

Arjun Kapoor made his acting debut with the 2012 film Ishaqzaade alongside Parineeti Chopra. Over the years, he has witnessed the ups and downs in his career as an actor. Now, during an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Arjun spoke about luck when it comes to his films while answering a fan question.

During the interview, Arjun was asked to react to a fan comment who appreciated him despite some of his films not working well at the box office. “Arjun Kapoor puts all his best efforts in whatever he does and his trailer shows that again. He's just having some bad luck that his some films didn't work. But I became his fan since Ishaqzaade and I'll always love him,” wrote a fan on the comment section of the Sardar Ka Grandson trailer.

Responding to the comment, Kapoor said, “Thank you for that. I think that is very very sweet. He is being honest about the fact that he is supporting me regardless of a few films not working out. I think that is being a fan eventually and I respect that. I completely agree bad luck of course. A film like Mubarakan didn’t completely get its due. It’s a good film, entertaining, family-themed entertainer. At that point in time, it had too many other films releasing. There have been moments like that. I have also done films unfortunately that did not pan out. But like he said, I always put my best effort. So it’s good to know that people respect that and regard that and be by your side cheering for you to come good. It’s about reconnecting with the audience, revitalize, and reengage with them. So I am happy that Sardar Ka Grandson gives me that opportunity even at a time like this to give a connect to the audience.”

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the recently released film Sardar Ka Grandson directed by Kaashvie Nair. The film also stars Neena Gupta and Rakul Preet Singh. The film narrates the story of a grandson going to Pakistan to transport an entire house to India to fulfill the last wish of his grandmother.

