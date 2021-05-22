Salman Khan mourns the demise of Maine Pyar Kiya music composer Vijay Patil

Popular music composer Vijay Patil aka Laxman of the music composer duo Raam Laxman passed away on Saturday morning. Reportedly, he suffered a stroke while at his residence in Nagpur in Maharashtra. The 79-year-old is popular for composing music for films like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Hum Se Badhkar Kau, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, among others.

Several film celebrities took to their social media handle to offer condolences. Salman Khan who has worked with the music composer took to his Twitter handle and expressed grief. Raam Laxman, music director of my successful films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Patthar ke Phool, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Hum Apke Hain Kaun has sadly passed away. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to the bereaved family," he tweeted.

Legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar was one of the first film personalities to pay tributes to Patil. "I got to know now about the demise of the very talented Raam Laxman ji (Vijay Patil). I am deeply saddened. He was a very good person. I have sung many songs composed by him which had become quite popular. My heartfelt condolences," she wrote on Twitter.

Patil passed away in the early hours on Saturday. His son Amar said in a statement, “He had taken a second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield, six days ago. There was no problem at that time… But when he came home he developed weakness. His parameters were dropping. Doctors were attending at home. He passed away at around 2 am on Saturday. He had a cardiac arrest.”

