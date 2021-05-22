Avneet Kaur sets strong OOTD goals in new Instagram reel on Dua Lipa’s ‘Levitating’ song

Avneet Kaur boasts a huge fandom. Her strong style game is often talker about. She poses in stylish outfits which can make anyone swoon.

She recently posted a reel on her Instagram where she made a transition video on Dua Lipa’s 'Levitating'. In the video, we can see her outfit of the day. The actress was donning a basic white shirt which she teamed up with leather mini skirt and adorned with checkered corset.

She added on black boots to the outfit making it more stylish and accessorised it with a black bag and a hat. She made this trending video #whatiwore flaunting her outfit. She completed the look by keeping her makeup subtle with winged and lashed up eyes and went for straight hair.

On professional terms, Avneet Kaur was last seen in a music video ‘Kinne Saalon Baad’ alongside Rohan Mehra which released in March this year.

