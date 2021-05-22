Avneet Kaur sets strong OOTD goals in new Instagram reel on Dua Lipa’s ‘Levitating’ song

Avneet Kaur boasts a huge fandom. Her strong style game is often talker about. She poses in stylish outfits which can make anyone swoon.
She recently posted a reel on her Instagram where she made a transition video on Dua Lipa’s 'Levitating'. In the video, we can see her outfit of the day. The actress was donning a basic white shirt which she teamed up with leather mini skirt and adorned with checkered corset.
On professional terms, Avneet Kaur was last seen in a music video ‘Kinne Saalon Baad’ alongside Rohan Mehra which released in March this year.
