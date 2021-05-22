Gabriella Demetriades sizzles in satin dress will spruce up your summer wardrobe

Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend and designer Gabriella has a great fashion sense. The designer's outfits are worn by several Bollywood celebs. Recently, she shared some pictures of herself on her Instagram flaunting her summer wardrobe.

In the recent pictures, she was seen donning a bright green maxi slip dress from Deme's latest collection worth only Rs. 6000 which is perfect for brunch dates. The dress featured a deep neckline and a deep cut at the back.

To finish off the look, she kept her makeup natural and hair open as she posed candidly. Sharing pictures, she captioned as, “sliding doors”.

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades welcomed their first child Arik in 2019.

